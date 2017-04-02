Brush Collection Changes in Sturgeon Bay

The Sturgeon Bay Municipal Services Department is reminding residents that city crews will no longer be picking up brush as in the past. Last summer, the decision was made to provide a brush collection service similar to that of the large item collection. The one-time collection of brush during the spring has been eliminated. Instead, residents may schedule a brush collection on the second Friday of the month, from April through October. The cost will be $25. Should a resident want to get rid of materials that fall under the large item collection, a separate $25 fee would be needed. Specific forms are available at the Municipal Services office on north 14th Avenue. Fall leaf collection will take place as it has in previous years.