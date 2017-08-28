Brown County Man Drowns at Southern Door Marina

The Door County Sheriff’s Department says a 61-year old Brown County man was the victim of an apparent drowning over the weekend in the Town of Gardner. Shortly after 10AM Sunday, the department was contacted about the missing Green Bay man who had not been seen at the Wave Pointe Marina located at since the previous evening. The preliminary investigation indicated that the man may have fallen into the water near his boat. The Door County dive team was activated and the waters of the marina searched. At 12:33 Sunday afternoon, the victim was located in the waters near his boat. An autopsy is scheduled. The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. Besides the sheriff’s department and the dive team, other agencies responding to the incident were Door County Emergency Services and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.