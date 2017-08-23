Body of Missing Kayaker Found Near Peninsula Park

The Door County Sheriff’s Department reports that the body of a kayaker, missing since Saturday, was located Wednesday about 100 yards from Horseshoe Island, off Peninsula State Park, in the Bay of Green Bay. Sheriff Steve Delarwelle says the department patrol boat, along with the Sturgeon Bay police boat, were transporting the dive team to the location where a kayak was initially found when the body was discovered. The kayaker was identified as 20-year old Joseph D. Quagliano of Salem, Wisconsin. He was not wearing a personal flotation device. Sheriff Delarwelle says the medical examiner was notified and responded to the park. An autopsy is expected to be conducted Thursday. Quagliano had told family members that he was heading to Horseshoe Island from Nicolet Bay and expected to be back by 4PM Saturday. When he did not arrive by by 9PM, the Door County Sheriff’s Department was contacted. An extensive search by water and air was conducted by the US Coast Guard, but eventually suspended. Units of the Door County Sheriff’s Department and the DNR continued the recovery operation this week. Other agencies participating in the search were the Sturgeon Bay Police Department., Ephraim and Gibraltar Fire, the Gibraltar Police Department, Peninsula State Park Rangers, and the Door County dive team.