Big Bundle Up Has Record Year

The 7th annual “Big Bundle-Up” campaign collected more than 1,300 items in Door County this year. Statewide the campaign brought in a record 31,697 items. Things collected in Door County were donated to 12 local organizations. The campaign was led across the state by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and organized locally by the Door County Visitor Bureau. Visitor centers in Baileys Harbor, Carlsville, Egg Harbor, Fish Creek, Jacksonport, Sister Bay and Sturgeon Bay all joined with the county organization as drop off sites.