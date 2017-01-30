Bidding for BUG Department Upgrades Underway

The Door County Board has agreed to bond for close to ten million dollars to cover the cost of the renovation of the former highway shop in Sturgeon Bay and the county’s involvement in a construction project related to the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department. Bid opening was conducted Thursday for some of the work planned. In this case, the bidding has to do with upgrades to the fire department’s “north” station. When completed, the building’s rest room facilities and venting capabilities will be enhanced and storage space will be added. Keller Incorporated of Kaukauna, acting in a consulting capacity, is charged with putting together the bids for presentation to the board that oversees the fire department on February 15th. A meeting to open bids for the construction of a new BUG fire station, the facility that will house the county’s “south” ambulance station, is set for Tuesday afternoon.