Bee Keeping Ordinance Sent Back to Committee

Would be bee keepers will have to wait a little longer before setting up hives on their property in Sturgeon Bay. The city council Tuesday decided to send a request to allow bee keeping in the city back to the Community Protection and Services Committee for a little fine-tuning. During discussion on the matter, some council-members wondered why the city Plan Commission hadn’t included restrictions in the proposed ordinance. Alderman Rick Wiesner indicated that the lack of specificity was by design…

In asking for more information, City Attorney Randy Nesbitt said his biggest concern was related to the appeals process for those who may object to a neighbor keeping bees…