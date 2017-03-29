Auberle Named Door County Poet Laureate

Door County has a new Poet Laureate. She is Sharon Auberle. The Door County Board approved her selection during its meeting Tuesday morning. In response to being selected to the ceremonial position, Auberle read her poem about Door County’s physical beauty entitled “A Thousand Miracles,” to those assembled in the county board room. In order to raise county consciousness about writing and poetry, county board supervisors established the position of “Poet Laureate,” in 2010 with the posthumous selection of Frances May. Since then, the title has been conferred on Barbara Larsen, Estella Lauter, Ralph Murre, and now, Sharon Auberle.