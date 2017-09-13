ARTrageous Fundraiser for Women’s Fund of Door County

Dozens of women artists from Door County have produced art work that will be sold as part of the annual ARTrageous fundraiser. Jane Stevenson explains the premise of the event on Saturday, September 23rd, that benefits the Women’s Fund of Door County…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1204.mp3

Stevenson says 53 artists have submitted artwork for the event which will be held in a beautiful setting…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1205.mp3

Admission to ARTrageous is free, there will be music by “Small Forest,” and refreshments will be available. Following the sale, a drawing will be held for a large oil painting by featured artist Lynn Gilchrist. Raffle tickets are being sold at the Miller Art Museum through September 22nd.

To learn more about ARTrageous or the Women’s Fund of door County go to www.womensfunddoorcounty.org/artrageous