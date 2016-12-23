ADRC Helps Seniors in Door County

Senior citizens in Door County can receive a variety of services through programs provided by the Aging and Disability Resource Center located in Sturgeon Bay. Rachelle Gramann, ADRC Aging Program Director, talked about the agency’s mission during a recent visit to WDOR…

While the program is based at the senior center in Sturgeon Bay, Gramann says the plan is to be actively involved in all sections of Door County…