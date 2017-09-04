37 Acres in Northern Door Donated to Land Trust

A 37-acre conservation easement in northern Door County has been donated to the Door County Land Trust. The easement, located east of Sister Bay, is owned by Bruce and Joan Pikas. As such, it adds to existing protected land in the area which includes several other Door County Land Trust conservation easements, the Nature Conservancy’s Mink River Estuary, and the land trust’s springs nature preserve. Ten rare plant species and 15 rare bird species are found within the protected landscape. Land Trust Executive Director Tom Clay says some of Door County’s most wild and ecologically diverse lands are privately owned, but deserve the same level of protection as other nature preserves. A conservation easement is a legal agreement made by the landowners which protects the ecological value of the property forever, regardless of future ownership. Bruce and Joan Pikas have lived in the Rowley’s Bay area for more than 40 years and wanted their land protected forever. The conservation easement with the Door County Land Trust will make that happen.